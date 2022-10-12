Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.

The Kia then crossed the center line and went into oncoming traffic when she sideswiped an oncoming Dodge vehicle with two occupants inside. Milburn’s vehicle spun out and came to rest in the west ditch, while the Dodge continued north and went into the east ditch.

Milburn was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 50-year-old male driver and 52-year-old female passenger of the Dodge both suffered suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.