Memorial services set for three young girls killed in Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike.

Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn on the turnpike.

According to their obituaries, Laila, Kylie, and Brooklyn will have their funeral services held on three consecutive days, beginning with A Celebration of Brooklyn Peery’s Life on October 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Dove Cremations and Funerals in the Southwest Chapel on 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Kylie Lunn’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, at Dove Cremations and Funerals. According to Kylie’s obituary, her family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo. A GoFundMe has been created by a close friend of Kylie’s mother. The fundraiser was created on Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning had already raised more than half of its goal. To donate to Kylie’s GoFundMe, click here.

The funeral service for Laila El Azri Ennassari will be held Sunday, October 16 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Mission Center Cemetery on the corner of 29th and Urish Rd. According to the funeral home, Laila was a fourth grader at Farley Elementary School and will be remembered as a “big sister” to all the neighborhood children. Instead of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. A GoFundMe has also been created for the family of Laila El Azri. To donate, click here.

