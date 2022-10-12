Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report.

Officials said they were called to an area of Manhattan around 10:15 a.m. on Monday with reports of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. When they arrived, they said a 21-year-old woman reported that Becker had allegedly hit her and broke her phone.

RCPD noted that the incident cost the woman about $800.

Officials indicated that Becker was also arrested for an additional count of criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement and stalking. This stems from a Saturday incident around 1:45 a.m. when he allegedly kicked in the same victim’s door in.

RCPD noted that the second incident cost the woman about $500.

Becker remains behind bars on an $8,000 bond.

