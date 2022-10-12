Large tree limb blocks central Topeka street on Wednesday morning

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large tree limb that fell to the ground was blocking a central Topeka street on Wednesday morning.

Topeka police and firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to S.W. 18th and Buchanan, where the downed tree limb was reported.

The limb was blocking S.W. 18th just west of Buchanan.

The limb appeared to have come from a tree near the northwest corner of the intersection.

Traffic on S.W. 18th was being diverted around the scene until the tree could be removed.

No damage was reported, though the downed tree limb was reported to have taken down a wire for a streetlight on the southwest corner of S.W. 18th and Buchanan.

