KU’s Jalen Wilson named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball’s Jalen Wilson has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

The 6′8″ forward had 22 starts with the Jayhawks last season, and averaged 11.1 points per game. He notched 752 points on the season, and 505 total rebounds.

Wilson entered the 2021 and 2022 NBA Drafts, but returned to KU both times. He was an All-Big 12 Third Team honoree in 2022, and received Second Team honors in 2021. He led Kansas in rebounding both seasons.

KU’s Kevin McCullar, who transferred to the Jayhawks from Texas Tech and will redshirt this upcoming season, is an Honorable Mention pick by the conference. He’s a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection.

