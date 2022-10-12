Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program has entered the hold phase as funds dwindle.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program entered its hold phase as funds become less available.

KHRC noted that it has now received enough KERA applications to exhaust all funds. All applications and recertifications submitted during this phase will be placed on hold and will not be reviewed or processed unless sufficient program funds are available.

The last phase of the KERA closure process is the closure phase, during which all program funds are exhausted and the program will close with no new applications accepted.

For more information about KERA, click HERE.

