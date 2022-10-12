Gun, apple watch reported stolen in separate Manhattan incidents

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A gun and watch were reported stolen in separate incidents in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, officials were called to the 2500 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 24-year-old victim reported their Apple watch had been stolen from their car costing them around $500.

RCPD noted that the watch was later found through GPS tracking in the 300 block of Eleventh St. in Ogden.

Officials also indicated that around 8 p.m. that day, they were also called to the 500 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with another theft report.

When officials arrived, they said a 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was stolen from the trunk of his car on Oct. 8 while it was in the Dirty Dawgs parking lot.

RCPD noted that the theft had cost the man about $500 as well.

If anyone has information about either crime, they should call RCPD at 785-577-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

Latest News

A large tree limb on Wednesday morning was blocking S.W. 18th Street just west of Buchanan,...
Large tree limb blocks central Topeka street on Wednesday morning
Kylie Lunn
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
FILE
Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged