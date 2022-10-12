Gun, apple watch reported stolen in separate Manhattan incidents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A gun and watch were reported stolen in separate incidents in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, officials were called to the 2500 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 24-year-old victim reported their Apple watch had been stolen from their car costing them around $500.

RCPD noted that the watch was later found through GPS tracking in the 300 block of Eleventh St. in Ogden.

Officials also indicated that around 8 p.m. that day, they were also called to the 500 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with another theft report.

When officials arrived, they said a 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was stolen from the trunk of his car on Oct. 8 while it was in the Dirty Dawgs parking lot.

RCPD noted that the theft had cost the man about $500 as well.

If anyone has information about either crime, they should call RCPD at 785-577-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

