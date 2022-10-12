GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished.

Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Sweet noted that Kylie was with friends on a girl scout trip. She is remembered as a loving, smiling and nurturing soul. She said she started the fundraiser to provide relief to her best friend of more than 30 years after the tragedy of losing her only child.

The fundraiser was created on Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning had already raised more than half of its goal.

A GoFundMe has also been created for Laila Azari, 9, who was killed in the same crash.

It has since been determined that the crash had been caused by a U-turn on the turnpike when the minivan the three girls were in collided with a semi-truck.

To donate to Kylie’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

