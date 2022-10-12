Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson to make his first NFL start

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson(Miami Dolphins)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, who started the season at third string on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, will make his first career start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both of Miami’s top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, have concussion symptoms and and are unable to play. Thompson entered last week’s game against the Jets in place of Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since taking a big hit against the Bengals on Sept. 30.

Thompson played at K-State from 2017-22 and appeared in 45 games. He ranks second on the K-State career list in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and total offensive yards, and tied for third in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Thompson was selected in the seventh and final round of the 2022 draft by the Dolphins and considered a long shot to make the team. But he impressed in the preseason to make the final 53-man roster and will become the sixth former Wildcat to start an NFL game at quarterback.

