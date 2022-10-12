Emporia Chamber opens Business of the Year nominations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for the 2022 Emporia area Business of the Year.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says it and Visit Emporia have opened nominations for the 2022 Business of the Year award which is to be presented at the Annual Meeting in January 2023.

The Chamber noted that consideration criteria are as follows:

Nominee must currently be a Chamber member.

Nominee’s workforce must not exceed 100 persons.

Nominee must have been in business for a minimum of three years.

Nominee must exhibit community involvement.

Nominee cannot be a non-profit organization or a nationally recognized chain or franchise.

Annually, the Chamber indicated that it puts out a call for members to fill out and submit their nomination forms. Those nominated are then sent a request for information fact sheet that asks for a brief history, explanation of the business and reasons for success.

Once the information on each nominee has been gathered, the Chamber said that recipients of the award from the past three years will review it and choose the winner. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 4.

Past recipients are as follows:

2021 – Olpe Chicken House

2020 – Mr. G’s Car Washes

2019 – IM Design Group

2018 – PT Associates of Emporia

2017 – Dynamic Discs

2016 - Kari’s Diamonds & Bridal 2015 - ValuNet, LLC

2014 - S & S Oil and Propane Company, Inc.

2013 - Lyon County State Bank

2012 - Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. 2011 - Longbine Auto Plaza

To nominate an Emporia Chamber business for the award, click HERE.

