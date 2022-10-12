Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new boundaries settled, the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs.

The “Big First” district encompasses most of the western two thirds of the state, plus Jackson and Jefferson counties, and the city of Lawrence.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Democrat Jimmy Beard is challenging incumbent Republican Tracey Mann. Beard, a teacher in Garden City, visited the show Wednesday, Oct. 12 to share his reasons for running and priorities if elected.

Mann is scheduled to visit the show Oct. 27.

