Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate

Election 2022: Jimmy Beard, (D) Dist. 1 Congress candidate
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new boundaries settled, the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs.

The “Big First” district encompasses most of the western two thirds of the state, plus Jackson and Jefferson counties, and the city of Lawrence.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Democrat Jimmy Beard is challenging incumbent Republican Tracey Mann. Beard, a teacher in Garden City, visited the show Wednesday, Oct. 12 to share his reasons for running and priorities if elected.

Mann is scheduled to visit the show Oct. 27.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is sacked by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) during the first...
UPDATE: KU QB Jalon Daniels questions reports on injury
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Latest News

13 News at Six
Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students...
Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park
Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students...
Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Skylar Thompson set to make first NFL start
Brad Willson
New leader for Seaman Schools looks to listen, move forward