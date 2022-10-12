Election 2022: Derek Schmidt, (R) Candidate for Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Derek Schmidt, (R), the current Kansas Attorney General who is running for Governor, visited Wednesday, Oct. 12. Watch to hear about his decision to run, and his views regarding legalized marijuana and law enforcement support.

Independent candidate Dennis Pyle visited the show Oct. 11, while Libertarian Seth Cordell was on the show in late September. Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly is scheduled for next week.

