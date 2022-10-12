East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka.

The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana.

Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her to open her own business.

“I was stressed out trying to find anyone that was actually going to teach my son, and that’s what I love to do,” Alston said. “Doing so I had a couple friends that joined me and just wanted me to watch their kids while they worked, but they found out that they were just better in my care. It just keeps coming and I love what I do. We’re just teaching all the time, everything we’re doing we’re learning we’re growing. Everything I do is for my babies.”

Rise N Shine is open 7-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

