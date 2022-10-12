Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS.

The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration, according to documents filed Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

Additionally, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios, who heard Chandler’s retrial from Aug. 5 to Sept. 1 that ended in a hung jury, will once again preside over the proceedings.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 in Oklahoma in connection with the July 2002 double-murders of her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiance, Karen Harkness, 53, at a home in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Chandler was convicted of the crimes in 2012 in Shawnee County District Court.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the convictions, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Chandler was granted a retrial, which took place in August and ended in early September in the Shawnee County Courthouse.

More than 60 witnesses were called to the stand during the retrial.

After six days of deliberations, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision.

The retrial ended in a hung jury, with seven jurors in favor of convicting Chandler and five in favor of acquitting her, officials said.

In a status hearing Sept. 29 in the Shawnee County District Court, Rios denied a defense motion to acquit Chandler of the crimes for which she was charged. A third trial was ordered.

Chandler defense lawyer Tom Bath requested a change of venue for the new trial in the Sept. 29 status hearing, with Johnson County District Court in Olathe mentioned as a possibility. Olathe is 57 miles east of Topeka.

On Tuesday, the change of venue was officially granted, but instead of being in Olathe, Chandler’s third trial will take place in the Pottawatomie County city of Westmoreland, located 60 miles northwest of Topeka.

The document transferring Chandler’s third trial to Pottawatomie County from Shawnee County was signed by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall.

In a separate document signed by Stegall and filed on Tuesday, Rios was designated to be the judge in Chandler’s third trial.

Following her 2012 convictions, Chandler had been held in the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women.

After the Kansas Supreme Court overturned those convictions, Chandler was transferred in May 2018 to the Shawnee County Jail in Topeka.

During the Sept. 29 status hearing, Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.

She remained in the Shawnee County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Also during the Sept. 29 status hearing, the date for Chandler’s third trial was set for Feb. 6, 2023. The third trial is expected to last approximately four weeks.

