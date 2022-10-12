Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS.

During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.

Chandler is set to face her third trial in February 2023 for the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness. Her original conviction was overturned due to prosecutor misconduct, and a second trial ended in a hung jury last month.

Chandler’s first trial in 2012 ended in a conviction. However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the verdict, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Chandler was granted a retrial, which took place in August and ended in early September in the Shawnee Co. Courthouse.

The Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration issued an order this week for Chandler’s third trail to be moved to Pottawatomie Co. Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Cheryl Rios still will preside over it.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was held in the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women. Chandler was transferred in May 2018 to the Shawnee Co. Jail in Topeka to await her retrial.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.