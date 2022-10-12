Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues.

The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase.

The City noted that part of 17th St. will reopen, however, the street will be completely closed from SW Westport Dr. to the east side of the 17th St. bridge.

According to the City, traffic will not be able to cross over I-470 on 17th St. It said both Westport Dr. entrances will also be closed.

