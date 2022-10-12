Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students to explore the work force.

Highland Park High School hosted a job fair for its senior in the gym to help connect students with future employers -- whether they are looking for a job right away, or down the road.

Allena Ross, a college and career advocate for Highland Park, says she has three things she would like the students to learn at the fair.

“I have three expectations today for them,” according to Ross. “If they can apply for a job, if they are of age, they have the right criteria, social security numbers, things like that. And then number two if they have questions about how to compile a resume, or a cover letter, you know, provide them with that information, and then also what does your company offer as far as a business and where could I see myself in the next five years?”

Organizers say college is not the right fit for everyone -- and events like this show students they still have plenty of options to move up in the workforce and be successful.

“We are learning now in our society as things are moving faster than we are, that college is not for everyone and that they can have successful lives and have families and be successful citizens within the community to make it happen through getting good jobs,” Ross said.

Ross said that this was the first job fair in three years and that the students exploring the job market today were 9th and 10th graders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Well, see what happened was COVID, I hate to talk about COVID, but COVID put a damper on a lot of things for our educational institutions, so this is the first time we have done this in three years,” Ross said. “So, these students that we are seeing today were in the 9th and the 10th grade.”

