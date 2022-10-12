Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes.

Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma.

Former Topeka police chief Ed Klumpp represented law enforcement at the meeting. “We have a list of things that, if they proceed with [the bill] and pass it, that we think needs to be looked at and clarified,” Klumpp said.

Kansas is one of 13 states that does not legalize marijuana medicinally nor recreationally.

The next meeting will be Wed. Oct. 19, where committee members will hear public opinions on the possible legalization of medical marijuana.

