Brown Co. officials search for wanted man

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. officials are on the search for a man wanted in connection to a recent criminal case.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Richard “Ricky” Retherford, 49, a person of interest in a recent criminal case. Officials did not go into detail about the case.

Officials said Retherford is about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen in Powhattan around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Retherford was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve light blue shirt.

If anyone has information about Retherford’s whereabouts, they should immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

