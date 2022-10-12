Brown Co. officials search for wanted man

Richard "Ricky" Retherford
Richard "Ricky" Retherford(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. officials are on the search for a man wanted in connection to a recent criminal case.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Richard “Ricky” Retherford, 49, a person of interest in a recent criminal case. Officials did not go into detail about the case.

Officials said Retherford is about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen in Powhattan around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Retherford was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve light blue shirt.

If anyone has information about Retherford’s whereabouts, they should immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

