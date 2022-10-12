Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued on Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Franklin County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Franklin County.

KDHE said residents in the area should use the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory went into effect on October 11 and will remain until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

