Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

Terry English led Bishop Miege to 22 state titles, amassing a career record of 910-168.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away.

Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old.

Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. English led Bishop Miege to 22 state titles, amassing a career record of 910-168.

“The Miege Community sends forth our deepest love, prayers, and support to the entire English family: Susie, Mark (’96), Greg (’99), Jeff (’02) and Jenny (’05),” the school stated. “Coach English will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, friends, students, and players. He demonstrated commitment, grit, and love as a husband, father, educator, and coach...Coach Terry English’s accomplishments and more importantly, his example, will endure for generations to come at Bishop Miege.”

Visitation and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

It is with the heaviest of hearts we share with everyone that Terry English (class of ‘68) passed away from a stroke on...

Posted by Bishop Miege High School on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

