Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head

The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.(Animal Rescue League of Boston)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSTON (Gray News) – A kitten in Boston was rescued this week after it was found with a glass bowl stuck on its head.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, its Field Services Department assisted local animal control to help the kitten.

The ARL said an area resident contacted animal control after spotting the animal.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the kitten wandering in the roadway. Eventually, they were able to capture it with a trap.

An Animal Rescue League field services agent was able to remove the glass jar safely.
An Animal Rescue League field services agent was able to remove the glass jar safely.(Animal Rescue League of Boston)

An ARL field services agent was able to remove the glass jar and then transported the cat to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear. Despite being a bit dirty, she was determined to be in good health by a veterinarian. She was also spayed and received vaccinations.

The ARL said Buzz Lightyear is still learning to trust humans and settle into her new surroundings at the shelter, so she is not yet available for adoption.

