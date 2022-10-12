80 animals removed from Emporia hoarding situation

80 cats and dogs are removed from a home in Emporia on Oct. 12, 2022.
80 cats and dogs are removed from a home in Emporia on Oct. 12, 2022.(Emporia Gazette)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 80 animals have been removed from a hoarding situation in an Emporia home.

The Emporia Gazette reports that officials and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house known for hoarding on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told the newspaper that the Emporia Police Department and volunteers found cats in the walls and ducts of the home.

The Emporia Animal Shelter closed Wednesday to help with a large cat intake from the hoarding situation.

“Their home has been infested and is in unsanitary condition,” Achille said. “They are of all ages and varying health conditions.”

The organization will work with state and local rescues, the Street Cats Club, Dorsey Animal Clinic and the National Humane Society to find placements for the animals.

“Sadly, everyone is FULL everywhere,” Achille noted. “We will likely need a tremendous amount of medical and monetary assistance for these kitties. Any donation is helpful. The animals are counting on us.”

Achille indicated that the cats are different colors, including many black and white cats, and ages range from several weeks to cats well in their seniors.

According to Achille, the youngest kitten found still had its umbilical cord attached.

