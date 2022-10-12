16-year-old arrested for criminal threats toward Ottawa High School

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after threats of violence were directed toward Ottawa High School.

Ottawa police said they were notified about the threats at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers immediately searched for the suspect and found him at a residence in Ottawa.

As part of their investigation, they recovered “an airsoft pistol and a knife.”

Ultimately, the 16-year-old male suspect from Ottawa was arrested for criminal threats.

The police said that, at this time, there is no known active threat toward students or staff.

The case will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

For more details, click here.

