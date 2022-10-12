14-year-old arrested after Ogden vehicle theft

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old was arrested in Junction City after a vehicle was stolen out of Ogden.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officials were called to the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden with a theft report.

When officials arrived they said a 24-year-old woman with Cornerstone Care reported a 14-year-old boy had stolen a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra, costing the victims about $20,000.

RCPD indicated that the vehicle was later found in Junction City.

The teen was arrested by the Junction City Police Department.

