ZL Smoothie celebrates 3 year anniversary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - ZL Smoothie shop is celebrating its three year anniversary the entire month of October.

ZL Smoothie is the first hemp based smoothie shop in Manhattan as they are offering some significant savings with this celebration. They are offering 30% off there basic smoothies all month long while also throwing in some other specials throughout the month. The store promotes the importance of health and wellness using hemp and kratom products from Zakah Life.

Store owner, Joe Stegman, said they want to help peoples health and love being around the peoples support. ”Part of our mission we love doing stuff, we love the Aggieville district just getting to know the other business owners and people that support us its just been a fun environment to be a part of. We do a lot of tag team events with Nico’s and our neighbors in Mojos and just people all around,” said Stegman.

ZL Smoothie is located at 1101 Moro Street, next door to Nico’s Little Italy.

