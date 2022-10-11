ZL Smoothie celebrates 3 year anniversary

By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - ZL Smoothie shop is celebrating its three year anniversary the entire month of October.

ZL Smoothie is the first hemp based smoothie shop in Manhattan as they are offering some significant savings with this celebration. They are offering 30% off there basic smoothies all month long while also throwing in some other specials throughout the month. The store promotes the importance of health and wellness using hemp and kratom products from Zakah Life.

Store owner, Joe Stegman, said they want to help peoples health and love being around the peoples support. ”Part of our mission we love doing stuff, we love the Aggieville district just getting to know the other business owners and people that support us its just been a fun environment to be a part of. We do a lot of tag team events with Nico’s and our neighbors in Mojos and just people all around,” said Stegman.

ZL Smoothie is located at 1101 Moro Street, next door to Nico’s Little Italy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Renovations are made on a new IHOP location in South Topeka on Oct. 11, 2022.
IHOP to open new South Topeka location

Latest News

Artist Andrew Valdivia shows off his recently completed mural at the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran...
After 10 years a retired art teacher puts finishing touches on mural
13 News at Six
ZL Smoothie celebrates
ZL Smoothie celebrates
A new Pizza Hut is coming to 37th and Burlingame and is expected to open its door by...
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka