Yelverton sentenced to 7+ years for death of 13-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man whose gun was used in the shooting death of a 13-year has been sentenced to 86 months in prison.

Last month, a Shawnee Co. Dist. Court Judge Maban Wright sentenced DeJuan Thomas Yelverton to 77 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter and an additional eight months for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Yelverton pleaded guilty to those charges in July 2022, which stemmed from the June 2021 shooting death of DaMya Hudnall.

Officials say the accidental shooting happened at 1717 SE 31st St. just before 11:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a toddler located Yelverton’s gun, which was loaded, and shot Hudnall once in the back of the head.

The teen was rushed to the hospital but was take off of life support a few days later.

Shortly after the shooting, Yelverton told police that he set the gun on top of the fridge with the handle hanging over the side.

