Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at...
No reports of serious injuries following an collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-70 at Auburn Rd.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd.

Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the wrong way. The impact was not head-on, but a “graze” or “glance.”

The elderly man appeard to have been driving an blue passenger car. The person that was struck was driving a silver Tesla.

Only minor injuries were reported to all involved.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for more than a half-hour while crews worked the scene. Officials started routing traffic around the crash via the Auburn Rd. exit and entrance ramps.

This is a developing story.

