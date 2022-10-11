Water main break closes eastbound lanes of SE 29th in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in Topeka has closed the eastbound lanes of SE 29th St.

The City of Topeka says that traffic has been impacted by a water main break on SE 29th St. just east of Fremont in the eastbound lanes.

As of 1:10 p.m., the City said both eastbound lanes had been shut down with thru-traffic shifted to have one lane in each direction in the westbound lanes.

Work to repair the water main is expected to last between 1 and 2 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.