Water main break closes eastbound lanes of SE 29th in Topeka

FILE
FILE(City of Marshall)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in Topeka has closed the eastbound lanes of SE 29th St.

The City of Topeka says that traffic has been impacted by a water main break on SE 29th St. just east of Fremont in the eastbound lanes.

As of 1:10 p.m., the City said both eastbound lanes had been shut down with thru-traffic shifted to have one lane in each direction in the westbound lanes.

Work to repair the water main is expected to last between 1 and 2 weeks.

