Washburn to host launch party for book with local influence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History and book lovers have been invited to Washburn University to celebrate the launch of a book with local influence.

Washburn University says its department of history will host a book launch for the second volume of “The Americas: An Encyclopedia of Culture and Society.” The book has been edited by Dr. Kim Morse, a professor in the department.

Washburn noted that the event is free and open to the public. It will be held between 7 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Henderson Learning Center, Room 112, on SW 19th St. and Jewell Ave.

From Sandman Books, the University indicated that the book “introduces readers to cultures and customs of all of the countries of the Americas, explaining what makes each country unique while also demonstrating what ties the cultures and peoples together.”

In addition to Morse, Washburn said several local contributors - Dr. Miguel Gonzalez-Abellas, professor of Spanish and chair of the modern languages department at Washburn University, Stephen Woody, instructional librarian for Washburn University, and Bethany Mowry Ramos, Washburn University department of history alumna - will be featured at the event.

