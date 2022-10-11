Voter registration, advance voting deadlines quickly approach in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voter registration and advance voting deadlines are quickly approaching Kansans.

With the Nov. 8 General Election less than a month away, Dickinson Co. Administration says voter registration and advance voting deadlines are just around the corner.

The County noted that the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 18, and advance voting will start on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“October 19 is the first day we will mail out ballots and signals the start of walk-in voting at the courthouse,” said County Clerk and Election Officer Jeanne Livingston.

To be eligible to register to vote, the County indicated that residents must be a citizen of the U.S., live in Kansas and be 18 years old.

Dickinson Co. said registration can be completed in its County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse, 109 E First St. in Abilene. Registration can be completed at any county or city clerk’s office or online.

“One big thing I want people to remember is to use Voter View,” Livingston said. “There, they put in their first and last name and date of birth. It tells what district you’re in, your voting place, your ballot and your voting history.”

Also in time for the general election, Dickinson Co. said it received new electronic voting machines and a tabulation machine to replace the outdated, 2-decade-old equipment.

