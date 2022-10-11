VA of Eastern Kansas to hold American Braille Flag dedication ceremony

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA of Eastern Kansas will host an American Braille Flag dedication on October 14 inside the Junction City Community Based Outreach Center (CBOC).

The VA said they will be holding a ceremony to dedicate a donated braille flag to honor blind Veterans . The ceremony will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the main flagpole directly across from the main CBOC entrance.

Visually impaired Veterans from the Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Program will be in attendance along with the Heartland Regional Group of the Blinded Veterans Association. The VA said the American Braille Flag Project’s goal is to place the American braille flag in every all facilitates visited by blind Veterans and blind Americans so they may see the flag by the touch of their fingers.

