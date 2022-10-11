USD 345 approves using Narcan in district buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the increase in fentanyl cases in Kansas, USD 345 voted to introduce a new tool to make sure its schools can act in the event of an overdose.

“I’m asking our school board to allow us to stock Narcan in our health rooms to be used for any opioid overdoses that we may encounter in our students, staff or community members,” said Health Services Director, Jenny Crowell.

She says now more than ever, it’s important for nursing staff to have access to this treatment.

“This is essential because we are seeing in the Kansas area that these products are making it into our communities and I learned that we were able to have these by law in Kansas. I decided it would be useful to help our kids and staff safe,” she said.

Crowell says Narcan has the ability to potentially save lives.

“Narcan binds to any opioids that might be in the system, if there are no opioids in the system it’s not going to have an effect but if they are there them it’s going to reverse the effects of not breathing.”

Each district building will have at least one Narcan kit and staff will be trained on how to use it.

“Nurses will be trained on how to use this. If we decide any other staff members or coaches need to be trained, then that is something we can offer and teach them how to use it. It’s a real easy nasal spray that just goes up the nostril,” Crowell said.

