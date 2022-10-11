Two killed Monday evening in car-semi crash in Pawnee County

Two people from Oklahoma were killed Monday evening in a car-semi crash near Rozel in Pawnee...
Two people from Oklahoma were killed Monday evening in a car-semi crash near Rozel in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROZEL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Oklahoma were killed Monday evening in a car-semi crash in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:44 p.m. at the junction of US-183 and K-156 highways, about five miles east of Rozel.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was southbound on US-183 when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Kia then was T-boned by a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer that was eastbound on K-156 highway.

The driver of the Kia, Jackie f. Dillard, 71, and a passenger, Donna Lynn Dillard, 69, both of Fort Gibson, Okla., were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

The semi’s driver, Nathan Tyler Long, 34, of Garden City, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Long was wearing his seat belt.

