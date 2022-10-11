Tuesday forecast: Windy and warm today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more day in the 80s before the rest of the 8 day forecast is in the 60s and 70s. The best and only chance for rain will occur tonight. Winds will also have an impact the rest of the week leading to fire danger concerns.

Taking Action:

Strong winds the rest of the week with gusts 20-35 mph are likely through Friday. There is an elevated fire danger concern mainly in north-central Kansas today with the fire danger increasing especially tomorrow and Thursday for a portion of northeast Kansas.

Most of the rain will occur between 10pm tonight and 8am tomorrow where there is a low risk of a brief severe storm. Areas near I-35 will have a low chance of rain this morning and a very low chance of storms late this afternoon/early this evening east of HWY 75.



The highest impacts for the week will occur through Wednesday morning with strong winds today as the warm temperatures continue before a cold front tonight brings a round of showers/storms to the area tonight and cooler temperatures the rest of the week.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds this morning with a low chance for rain near I-35 before 9am. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially after 11pm. Some of the storms may produce hail and strong winds. Lows in the low 50s in north-central Kansas and around 60° near I-35. Winds S/NW gusts up to 35 mph this evening and gusts closer to 20-25 mph by sunrise.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early and a possible leftover rain shower near I-35 before 9am otherwise mostly sunny and highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Temperatures get even cooler on Thursday with highs more in the mid-upper 60s with gusts back up to 35 mph and with gusts 25 mph on Friday, highs will start to warm back up near 70°.

This weekend will feature another cold front that will usher in cooler temperatures on Sunday but one model brings in another reinforcing cold front for Monday while the other model keeps the front and the cooler airmass north. This could be a difference of highs in the 50s or upper 60s on Monday and possibly even Tuesday so stay tuned. Regardless of temperatures, both models keep the area dry after the round of rain tonight.

Hail/wind threat with storms tonight (SPC/WIBW)

