Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from her pickup when the door latch malfunctioned and opened as she attempted to get on the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the Zoo Blvd. ramp onto northbound I-235 in northwest Wichita with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old from the area had been driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck east on the ramp. However, when the vehicle turned right onto the ramp, the driver’s side door latch malfunctioned.

KHP noted that when the teen driver attempted to close the door, she lost control of the vehicle which went into the grass ditch where she was ejected from the truck.

Officials indicated that the teen was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

