Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspects who were arrested for a Jackson Co. car chase and theft have been identified as an 18- and 19-year-old from Holton.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the two men who were arrested early Monday morning, Oct. 10, in connection to a car chase near Mayetta and the theft of a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, of Holton, was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft and possession of stolen property.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that Emory Michael Murillo, 18, of Holton, was booked on interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The pair were arrested after they crashed two vehicles and led deputies on a chase on Monday morning. Around 3 a.m. officials attempted to pull over an SUV near 134th and Highway 75. The driver refused to stop and initiated a police chase, however, officials quickly lost sight of the SUV.

Officials said the SUV was later found between T and S roads near 166th but was unoccupied. A short time later, another SUV had been reported stolen and was found overturned near 12nd and Highway 75 around 5:30 a.m.

About half an hour later, deputies said two men, later identified as Hurteau and Murillo, were seen walking along the highway where they were finally taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.