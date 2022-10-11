Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide

Latest News

A semi-truck spills beer on I-135 south of Salina after a rollover accident on Oct. 11, 2022.
Beer spills on interstate after semi rolls over south of Salina
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an 'urgent' problem
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Experts say people...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel
FILE
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in