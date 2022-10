LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The magical season of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is coming to an end.

According to sources, Daniels has a grade three separation of his right shoulder.

Daniels went down in the second quarter against then No. 17 TCU.

The Jayhawks head to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday with kickoff slated for 11.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.