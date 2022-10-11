Salina Police plead with residents to lock cars after guns stolen in 5 cases

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are pleading with residents to lock their vehicles after five vehicle burglary cases were reported to have included stolen guns in just three days.

The Salina Police Dept. says that between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 7, officials worked five vehicle burglary cases in central Salina which also involved the theft of firearms.

SPD indicated that most - if not all - of the vehicles had been unlocked at the time of the theft. These guns could potentially be used to commit other crimes, which it said makes the community and law enforcement less safe.

The Department has asked for the public’s help to secure their belongings.

“Be sure to lock your vehicle when unattended,” Interim Chief Sean Morton said. “If it can be avoided, don’t store valuables in your vehicle.”

SPD said residents should also keep their homes secure and lock all doors and windows.

“By securing your vehicle and reducing your risk of becoming a target, you can save yourself a lot of frustration, stress and interruption to your daily life,” Chief Morton said.

The Department provided the following tips to ensure that cars and valuables are less attractive to thieves:

Remove keys from the ignition and do not store them in the vehicle.

Lock all doors.

Close all windows.

Park the vehicle in a well-lit area.

Remove all valuables - including weapons - or lock them in the trunk of the vehicle.

If anyone has information bout the recent vehicle burglaries, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

