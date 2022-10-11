Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City.

13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.

The restaurant is expected to open by mid-December.

