Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City.
13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
The restaurant is expected to open by mid-December.
