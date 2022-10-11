One dead in train-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in Emporia

One person was killed in a train-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near 12th and Whildin...
One person was killed in a train-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near 12th and Whildin streets, on the east side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday in a train-pedestrian collision in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing near 12th and Whildin streets, on the east side of Emporia.

The victim was struck by an Amtrak train, according to KVOE.

The intersection where the fatality occurred has been blocked since the incident was reported.

There was no immediate indication on when the road will be reopened.

