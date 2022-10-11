New phase set to start as construction progresses on NW Tyler St.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on the NW Tyler St. project is progressing and a new phase is set to start.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, pavement removal and excavation for new pavement will begin on NW Tyler St. between NW Ross and Beverly. Residents in the area will still have access to their driveways from the Tyler St. right-of-way.

The City noted that NW Tyler from Ross to Lyman will continue to be closed to through traffic. Residents in the area will still have access to their driveways as the contractor finishes grading and sidewalk work.

According to the City, NW Paramore St. just east of Tyler will remain closed as a water main is installed. The northbound lanes of Tyler will also periodically close at Paramore for this work. Residents in this area should access Tyler from NW Beverly via Taylor.

The City indicated that access to GreatLife will be across Tyler at Ross St. It said NW Tyler from Ross to Lyman and NW Waddell St. west of Tyler will remain closed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide

Latest News

FILE
Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate
Train crash
One dead in train-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in Emporia
Lyndon bond issue
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
Giraffe and friends
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure