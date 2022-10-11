New phase set to start as construction progresses on NW Tyler St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on the NW Tyler St. project is progressing and a new phase is set to start.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, pavement removal and excavation for new pavement will begin on NW Tyler St. between NW Ross and Beverly. Residents in the area will still have access to their driveways from the Tyler St. right-of-way.

The City noted that NW Tyler from Ross to Lyman will continue to be closed to through traffic. Residents in the area will still have access to their driveways as the contractor finishes grading and sidewalk work.

According to the City, NW Paramore St. just east of Tyler will remain closed as a water main is installed. The northbound lanes of Tyler will also periodically close at Paramore for this work. Residents in this area should access Tyler from NW Beverly via Taylor.

The City indicated that access to GreatLife will be across Tyler at Ross St. It said NW Tyler from Ross to Lyman and NW Waddell St. west of Tyler will remain closed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.