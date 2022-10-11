Murder charges filed against suspect in Downtown Topeka shootout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a police chase and shootout September 29 ending in Downtown Topeka has been charged for a homicide committed early that morning.

The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Eric Perkins, 33, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminally discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, aggravated burglary, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, and aggravated assault of an officer.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says Perkins was seen around 9:30 a.m. leaving a shooting scene in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Officers responded to the area, where they found Gregory Butts and an unnamed woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Butts died at the scene, the woman was treated at the hospital.

The DA says a Topeka Police officer found Perkins’ vehicle about an hour later at the intersection of SE Irvingham and SE Girard. A chase began in which Perkins would fire back at pursuing officers. The chase ended after Perkins crashed near 6th and Kansas Ave. Gunfire continued to be exchanged between him and the officers, with Perkins eventually being struck multiple times. He was treated at the hospital before being released and booked into jail.

A woman riding with Perkins was also shot, she was treated with non-critical injuries. One officer was struck by a bullet from Perkins, but was protected from serious injury by a ballistic vest.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating Perkins’ shooting by officers. The agency said previously the multiple locations involved and hundreds of witnesses may see the investigation take a little longer than the usual 30-day timeline.

