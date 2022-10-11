Motorcycle rider injured Monday in Riley County crash

A motorcycle rider escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon about two...
A motorcycle rider escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon about two miles south of Manhattan in Riley County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Road, about two miles south of Manhattan. The location was about 2.3 miles north of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Suzuki Haybusa motorcycle was northbound on McDowell Creek Road when the rider failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The bike entered the west ditch, where it struck an embankment, the patrol said. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The rider, George Emil Turner, 23, of Fort Riley, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Turner was wearing a helmet and gloves.

