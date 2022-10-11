Mars Wrigley to host first Adopt-A-Roadway cleanup in Shawnee Co.

Mars Wrigley associates prepare for the first Adopt-A-Roadway group cleanup in Shawnee Co. on Oct. 15, 2022.(Shawnee Co.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mars Wrigley will host the first Adopt-A-Roadway group cleanup in Shawnee County.

Shawnee Co. says between 7 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct.15, Mars Wrigley will host its second pick-up event on the north side of Gary Ormsby Dr. It said Mars Wrigley is its first Adopt-A-Roadway group participant, and associates and family members will participate.

“Mars Wrigley associates are excited about this program and hopefully we can get more organizations to follow in Shawnee County’s Adopt-A-Roadway program,” said Mike Heatwole, Supply Excellence Manager, Mars Wrigley.

The County noted that the Adopt-A-Roadway program is meant to allow organizations and businesses with the interest of keeping roadways litter free a chance to serve the community. It said Public Works will provide trash bags and an ANSI Class II safety vest while Solid Waste will pick up the filled trash bags for each event.

“Shawnee County appreciates all the volunteers’ efforts who assist in the pickup events along the Shawnee County roadways,” said Curt Niehaus, Director of Shawnee County Public Works. “We hope more civic-minded businesses in Shawnee County take the opportunity to adopt a roadway.”

The County indicated that drivers should be on the lookout for these groups as they clean the roadsides.

Those interested in adopting a road should contact Public Works at 785-251-6101.

