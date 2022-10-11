Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.

The City indicated that the first phase of the project - the installation of sanitary sewer - will require the closure of the 300 block of Houston St. to all traffic. This will also include a complete closure of the 3rd St. and Houston intersection.

The City noted that 4th St. will remain open to north-south traffic during this phase. It said pedestrian access will also be maintained throughout the section of the street.

Drivers have been asked to follow all marked detour routes and be aware of workers during this phase.

The City said that drivers should expect light to moderate traffic and possibly some delays.

The contractor has estimated this phase of the project to be completed within one month.

