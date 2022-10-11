Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police believe him back in town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.

LPD noted that the lengthy investigation led officers to a man who often travels out of state.

Recently, investigators said they had reason to believe that the man was back in Lawrence and knew where he may have been staying. A search warrant was executed in the 3600 block of Clinton Pkwy. and the suspect, later identified as Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, of Lawrence, was arrested early Monday.

Chambers was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

LPD indicated that it has submitted an affidavit to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office to decide on charges.

