Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police believe him back in town

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.

LPD noted that the lengthy investigation led officers to a man who often travels out of state.

Recently, investigators said they had reason to believe that the man was back in Lawrence and knew where he may have been staying. A search warrant was executed in the 3600 block of Clinton Pkwy. and the suspect, later identified as Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, of Lawrence, was arrested early Monday.

Chambers was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

LPD indicated that it has submitted an affidavit to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office to decide on charges.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

The Beacon is one of six buildings on the Historic Homes Tour benefitting the Shawnee County...
Shawnee Co. Historic Homes Tour offers glimpse into the past
FILE
$1.4+ million in grants awarded to Kansas family services to prevent violence
A semi-truck spills beer on I-135 south of Salina after a rollover accident on Oct. 11, 2022.
Beer spills on interstate after semi rolls over south of Salina
FILE
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in