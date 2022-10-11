Lanes of SW 5th St. to close in Topeka for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of SW 5th St. will close in Topeka for a pavement project.

The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sunflower Pavin will close two lanes of SW 5th St. at the Jackson intersection on the east leg. It said construction will head east for about 10 feet to remove and replace a temporary pavement cap.

When the company has finished the first one, the City said it will reopen the lane and switch to the other to do the same thing.

The City noted that closures are only expected to last until Friday, Oct. 14.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.