KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.

KDOT noted that the event is free and open to the public. It said staff will be present to discuss various job opportunities and employee benefits and answer questions attendees may have.

KDOT indicated that KansasWorks will also be available to help those interested apply for jobs on the spot.

