KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.

KDOT noted that the event is free and open to the public. It said staff will be present to discuss various job opportunities and employee benefits and answer questions attendees may have.

KDOT indicated that KansasWorks will also be available to help those interested apply for jobs on the spot.

To see a complete list of careers, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

AG Schmidt (left), Sen. Moran (center) and KBI Director Kirk Thompson (right) announce a $3...
KBI awarded $3 million grant to enhance state’s crime reporting system
Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
FILE
Washburn to host launch party for book with local influence
Gas prices
Kansas remains below national average while gas prices on the rise